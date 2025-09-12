A primary school in Leyland is has opened a brand-new nursery in its grounds- and places are still available.

Northbrook Primary Academy, part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, is one of the first schools in the country to receive government funding to establish a brand-new school-based nursery.

The new nursery is part of a national initiative to improve early years education, with Northbrook Primary Academy offering places from age three onwards.

Unlike many school-based nurseries that operate only during school hours and term time, Northbrook’s nursery offers childcare from 7.30am to 6pm, for up to 51 weeks per year, providing parents with more childcare options.

The school has been awarded £96,000 in government funding to invest in the development of its facilities and high-quality resources. Led by qualified teachers, the nursery will be overseen by the school leaders who are experts in early years education.

Jillian Shorrocks, executive headteacher at Northbrook, said: “It’s vital that children get the best possible start to their education and introduction to school life. I’m very pleased our new nursery is now open, and we’ve been delighted to welcome these new starters to Northbrook over the last week. We hope to help them learn, grow and flourish for many years to come.”

David Clayton, chief executive officer of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “An Endeavour education is an education rooted in care, compassion and individualism, with respect for each and every child. I’m delighted our new nursery has now opened its doors, to provide local families with much needed childcare and the very best start to their child’s education.”

The bigger picture

In total, more than 4,000 new school-based nursery places are available this month across England as part of a Government initiative to help working parents, and ease the transition into primary school.

So far, 189 of the new 300 state-funded new or expanded nurseries set to be up and running by the end of this month, and last week it was announced that the Government would be expanding the scheme with a further £45 million - to build an additional 300 school-based nurseries to open by September 2026. Interested schools will be able to apply for their share – up to £150,000 each – from September 22, with the successful schools to be announced next April.

The expansion of the school-based nursery programme comes as working parents become eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week for children from nine months through to age four.