Details of Leyland Market’s new temporary accomodation have been announced.

From Friday, September 27, the market will operate from Kings Court in Leyland for 12-months, while the existing building undergoes an exciting new refurbishment. The work forms part of the multi-million-pound Leyland Town Deal which will see the transformation of the town centre and the market along with highways and public realm improvements. The temporary location, Kings Court is less than a five-minute walk from the existing market with access to all the businesses on Hough Lane and the wider town centre.

There will be no change to opening hours, with the market open on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday each week. The last trading day at the existing location will be Tuesday, September 24.

How the new Leyland Market will look | wilson mason architects/SRBC

During the temporary move, the interior of the existing market building will be refurbished to update the branding and signage for the stalls and central stalls will be upgraded. The market will also be expanded, creating new external stalls to wrap the market building and have a direct relationship to a new market square.

Finally, the existing market hall structure will be refurbished while retaining the internal historic building structure (formerly a Leyland Motors building), and the long-term problematic roof will be replaced with a new sustainable structure.

Councillor Jacky Alty, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said, “I’m delighted that we are approaching the start of the market refurbishment works. The market sits at the heart of Leyland, and this investment allows the market to continue to be enjoyed by many generations to come. The Leyland Town Deal is a once in a lifetime investment for the brough and I cannot wait to see the next chapter for Leyland come to life.”

Leyland Market | SRBC

The council and traders have worked together tonavigate the temporary relocation of the market. The aim from the start was to ensure that the local businesses were not negatively affected by the proposed works.

Market traders were offered a relocation package, in which the council would support with the move and freeze rates for the period of the relocation. If they chose not to do this, they were offered a statutory compensation package. Some traders made the choice to not relocate.

Councillor Alty continued: “Our main aim through the transition into the market refurbishment was to make sure our traders were not negatively affected by our plans. There are always uncertainties within any transition period, and in moving forward, whatever the decision taken, we have worked hard to provide options for everyone.

“I am so pleased that we have been able to relocate the market for the refurbishment period. This will ensure that our community does not lose its wonderful market and that those who wished to continue trading were able to do so.

Updates about the refurbishment and wider Leyland Town Deal will be shared at www.leylandtowndeal.com.