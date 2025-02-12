A man is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Penwortham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Rowling, from Leyland, is wanted after a laptop, watch and bike were stolen from a home.

The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with tattoos on the back of his left hand and on his right upper arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Rowling is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Penwortham | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing since the burglary and now we are asking for your help to find him.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1348 of October 27, 2024.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.