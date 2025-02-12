Leyland man wanted after laptop, watch and bike stolen from home during Penwortham burglary
Ian Rowling, from Leyland, is wanted after a laptop, watch and bike were stolen from a home.
The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with tattoos on the back of his left hand and on his right upper arm.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing since the burglary and now we are asking for your help to find him.”
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1348 of October 27, 2024.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.