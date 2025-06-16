A Leyland man has been jailed after he was caught carrying a kitchen knife during a stop and search by police.

Officers from Leyland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted 30-year-old Andrew Ritchie acting suspiciously on Bannister Drive last Thursday.

He was detained and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During the search, officers found a kitchen knife in his pocket.

Ritchie, of Leyland Lane, was arrested and later charged with possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.