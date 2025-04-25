Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leyland man is among 16 individuals sentenced after a County Lines operation flooded the North East with cocaine and heroin.

Northumbria Police led Operation Girona - a multi-force crackdown targeting a County Lines operation trafficking Class A drugs across northern England.

The investigation revealed that nearly five kilos of cocaine and heroin were distributed from Cheshire and Merseyside between January 2018 and September 2020.

Ryan Hardwick and Kyle Jones were identified as the masterminds behind the network, with Luke Cain - from Leyland - initially tasked with managing the County Line in the North East.

Joseph Garrigos, and later Wesley McSween, took over this responsibility, assisted by Serge Maudsley and Kevin Moore.

The group operated a network of dealers in the North East and the investigation uncovered that nearly £500,000 was generated through their illicit activities.

In September 2020, more than 100 officers from Cheshire, Durham, Merseyside and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit carried out the arrests.

Faced with overwhelming evidence, 14 of the 16 men charged with various drug offences pleaded guilty.

Garrigos was found guilty following a trial, while Moore was convicted in his absence after absconding during his trial.

The following offenders were sentenced over three days at Newcastle Crown Court from Wednesday, January 22:

Luke Cain , 35, of Ulnes Walton Lane, Leyland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

Ryan Corkhill , 22, of West Avenue, Murton, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and received a 22-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

James Disley , 34, of Edenhurst Avenue, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for six years.

Joseph Garrigos , 37, of Somerset Place, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Ryan Hardwick , 36, of Ash Priors, Widnes, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conceal criminal property and use or possess criminal property. He was sentenced to 10 years and four months.

Ben Hepple , 31, of Parsey Close, Easington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to 23 months, suspended for 18 months.

Connor Hepple , 26, of Leech Court, Peterlee, pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying heroin and was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for 18 months.

Kyle Jones , 36, from the Merseyside area, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and received an 11-year sentence.

Bradley Kenney , 25, from the Durham area, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to 24 months, suspended for 18 months.

Serge Maudsley , 28, of Castlefield Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply heroin. He was jailed for four years.

Wesley McSween , 39, of Ancroft Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to five years and four months.

Brian Old , 52, of Wallace Gardens, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply heroin, and possessing criminal property, receiving a sentence of four years and one month.

Steven Toward , 47, of St Cuthberts Court, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to 24 months, suspended for 18 months.

Declan Williams , 24, of Thorpe Street, Easington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Darren Kay , 30, from the Durham area, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to two years, suspended for 18 months, at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, April 16.

, 30, from the Durham area, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to two years, suspended for 18 months, at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, April 16. Kevin Moore, 44, of Woodford Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and failure to appear at court, and was sentenced to 8 years and 14 days in prison.

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been an incredibly long and complex investigation, and these sentences are the result of hundreds of hours of painstaking work by our officers and partners.

“County Lines is a despicable practice that exploits the most vulnerable members of our communities for profit through the sale of highly dangerous substances.

“There is absolutely no place for this kind of activity in the North East, and these sentences send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can escape justice.

“No matter your role—whether a courier or a key player in a criminal network—we will pursue you and bring you before the courts to face justice.”

Supt Pitt added: “County Lines cannot be tackled in isolation. We will continue to work alongside our partners in law enforcement, local authorities, and public health to bring offenders to justice and protect those at risk.

“We also need the support of our communities to stamp out this criminal activity—please report anything suspicious and help us put an end to County Lines trafficking.”