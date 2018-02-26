Leyland firefighter to take on London Marathon - in his full uniform

A firefighter has taken his support for his charity to another level as he is preparing to run the London Marathon wearing his uniform.

David McCarty is supported by his dad, Phil

Dave McCarty, who serves at Leyland Fire Station, will complete the 26.2 mile course wearing his full kit and breathing apparatus on April 22.

All funds he raises through sponsorship will go towards the Fire Fighters Charity.

To raise awareness and kick start his fund-raising he took part in a training session at Sainsbury’s in Bamber Bridge.

He spent more than six hours running on a treadmill in his uniform to give a taster of what is to come and raised £1,632.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Leyland, said: “This is the first time I will be doing the London Marathon.

“I have always wanted to do something like this and I wanted to support the Fire Fighters Charity because it does a lot good work for us.

“I thought wearing my full kit and breathing apparatus would be an extra personal challenge. I don’t know if there is any record to beat - just completing it is good enough for me.



“It was really tough and difficult. The first 10 to 13 miles were not too bad. I felt quietly confident but after that it started to kick in. I got cramp through my legs and I found it really tough mentally.

“For the last two miles it was a case of plodding along to get the pain out of the way. Having my family and friends there to support also helped me and I am grateful to Sainsbury’s who has chosen to support the charity this year.

“I can’t believe how generous shoppers were, as they helped to raise £1,632.”

To help David raise money, donate directly to http://www.justgiving.com/David-McCarty1