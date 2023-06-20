At 1am, a fire service spokesperson said: “Eight fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Chorley and Preston are attending a commercial building fire on Clydesdale Place, Leyland.

"Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and are using two hose reel jets, two hose reels and two ventilation units.

“Crews remain on scene.“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.”

Eight fire engines have been tackling a blaze at an industrial park in Clydesdale Place, Leyland overnight (Tuesday, June 20)

At 3.30am, the fire service issued an update, saying: “This incident has now been reduced to four fire engines, crews will remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing any hotspots.”

There are not thought to be any casualties.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has not said what it believes caused the fire at this stage.