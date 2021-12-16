Leyland Fire Station cancel fundraising event for Manchester Children's Hospital due to Covid

Leyland Firefighters have had to cancel their culminative fundraising event for Manchester Children's Hospital due to the rising cases of Coronavirus.

The station had been raising money for the children in Manchester Children’s Hospital over Christmas, by asking the children of Leyland to create Christmas decorations to be put up at the fire station.

Starting on December 7, and due to end tomorrow (December 15), entries cost £1, and could be dropped at the station between 8 am and 6 pm, with participants' name and number attached.

Leyland Fire Station have been raising money for Manchester Children's Hospital but have had to put it on hold.

Originally the Christmas decorations were then due to be displayed at Leyland Fire station on Saturday 18, and between 10 am and 2 pm, people were invited to come down to see them.

During the day, visitors would also get the chance to see Santa get rescued by the Firefighters, look round the Fire Engine and eat chocolate with the crew.

Meanwhile, the three winning entries would also receive a present delivered by Santa and the Fire Engine.

However the organisers of the event have said they have had to put it on hold for the time being due to the Coronavirus.