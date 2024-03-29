Leyland dental surgery is relaunched so more people can access help
A Leyland dental surgery has been relaunched - offering the latest digital technology and a subscription-style plan to help more people access help.
Since Dr Karim Rachidi took over as head dentist and joint owner of Synergy Dental Clinic in Thurston Road, a year ago, he has prioritised creating positive patient experiences. This has led to the entire clinic being redesigned internally, with new waiting areas for patients, as well as updated surgery rooms.
A spokesman for the surgery said: "This has all been done with the aim of making patients feel more comfortable when they come to our practice. As dentists, we recognise that a fear of visiting the dentist is a barrier for many patients - we don’t want anyone to neglect their oral health because they are afraid to see the dentist, which is why we’ve strived to make our facility as welcoming as possible."
On Thursday, South Ribble's Mayor and Mayoress attended the reopening ceremony. They spent some time looking at the latest digital dentistry technology - which allows patients to benefit from faster and more accurate treatment - as well as dental access.
Dr. Rachidi is now offering SynPlan - a monthly payment option similar to a subscription that gives patients access to check-ups and x-rays twice a year, plus a discount on private treatment. The aim of this is to make private dental care affordable for those who are currently having difficulty accessing NHS services.
