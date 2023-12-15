Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, Liverpool FC-loving Harry Jones became one of the first civilians in the UK to be fitted with a bionic arm, through the NHS.

Harry, from Leyland, was born missing his arm below-the-elbow, and wanted a bionic arm to be able to do two-handed activities with his friends like ride a bike or go karting. He used to have various prosthetic solutions but Harry said they weighed him down.

He said: “I’ve had one arm with a strap around the shoulder, but when riding my bike I had to really lean forward which was uncomfortable on my shoulder. And another prosthetic arm, all it did was barely open and close which I don’t use.”

He added: "With the Hero Arm, I can do so many grips, and it has freeze mode, which means when I grip things it locks so I don’t drop them. I also love the design.”

Harry Jones

To keep the Hero Arm, Harry had to go through a month-long trial to be able to prove he can use the technology and only had confirmation he can keep it this week.

“When he got it on Wednesday he was just beaming, he couldn’t wait to show everybody.” said his grandmother Susan Higham.

“He’ll be able to now really get into the festive spirit, he can pull a Christmas cracker with both hands now, which he’s never been able to do before.”

How did he get the Hero Arm?

Talking about the process of getting his Hero Arm Susan said :“Harry has been one of the lucky ones, probably the first that's got it. The NHS team were fantastic throughout, going through the fitting appointments, and it’s amazing that this technology is now available to all who need it.”

Harry’s Hero Arm was custom-made using advanced 3D printed technology, and reads muscle movements in his forearm to create intuitive bionic finger movements.

Recently the NHS updated its regulations to allow for multi-grip technology to be offered nationwide, meaning amputees will no longer have to be prescribed old heavy hooks, but have access to advanced bionic technology for free.

Open Bionics have a waiting list of people who aren’t able to afford the costs to cover for a bionic arm privately.

"Monumental"

Samantha Payne, COO and Co-founder at Open Bionics said: “Our community has been lobbying for the NHS to update it’s policy for nearly a decade, so to see Harry being the first civilian to be fitted with a Hero Arm under the NHS is monumental. The new policy enables Hero Arm users of 12 months to be eligible for a NHS trial of this tech. If they pass the trial, they get to keep the arm.

“It is a shame the policy insists that children and young people who do not have previous experience with this tech must wear a device they do not like for 12 months to be eligible for a trial to wear the tech they do want. However, the change is a baby step in the right direction of better provision and care for upper limb amputees and it should be celebrated.” commented .