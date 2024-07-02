Leader of Lancashire law firm calls on businesses to back devolution ahead of general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pauline Wild, the Managing Partner of Lancashire-headquartered law firm Forbes Solicitors, is calling on the county’s businesses to get behind a new board to support a devolution deal for Lancashire.

Earlier in June, leaders from Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council and Blackpool Council reconfirmed their commitment to the county’s devolution deal, despite the calling of the General Election. Outcomes from July 4 could impact the future of devolution.

The local authorities remain focused on securing the transfer of powers from central government to Lancashire and are planning to create a board of Lancashire business leaders. This will represent the wide range of business sectors across the county and help to inform devolution so that it focuses on the right issues.

Pauline Wild believes in the importance of giving businesses a voice and the opportunity for companies to collaborate and drive progress that benefits Lancashire. The law firm leader explains: “We can’t allow the General Election to be a stalling point for Lancashire’s devolution deal. The county must come together to start preparing for a future deal, rather than second guessing what will happen on July 4. Waiting until the outcomes of the general election won’t simply put Lancashire back by a few weeks, it’ll risk delaying progress by months and months.

Pauline Wild is calling on Lancashire businesses to get behind devolution.

“We have a proposed a deal, and although it may not be perfect, it’s a solid starting point. Councillors from across Lancashire have made signs about continuing to move forwards and not letting the general election scupper the county’s devolution deal. Now is the time for Lanc’s business leaders to start backing this ethos and embracing what’s on offer. Collaboration and thinking about what’s possible will prove more constructive for Lancashire’s economic strategy, instead of holding tight.