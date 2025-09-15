LCC issues statement on large number of staff absences in the past week at Eldon Primary School

Lancashire County Council has issued a statement regarding parents’ concern over a large staff absence at a primary school.

Parents have queried why a number of staff members were off sick at Eldon Primary School in Preston last week.

placeholder image
Parents have queried why a number of staff members were off sick at Eldon Primary School in Preston last week. | Google Maps

Posting in a public group with 3.5k members last Thursday, the person said: “And the famous sickness bug has struck Eldon Primary School Again. 9 teachers off in 7 days of starting new academic year.”

Addressing the issue a spokesperson for LCC said they were working closely with the relevant bodies to manage the absences, but did not give a reason for them.

The spokesperson said: “The Interim Executive Board (IEB) is working closely with Eldon Primary School’s leadership to manage a number of staff absences and ensure continuity of learning and support for all pupils.

“We’ve put measures in place to minimise disruption and remain fully committed to maintaining high standards of education during this time.”

