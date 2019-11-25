Vegans hold vigil outside a slaughterhouse in Preston ‘to acknowledge the lives of the chickens'
Vegans held a vigil outside a slaughterhouse in Preston ‘to acknowledge the lives of the chickens and offer them comfort’.
The vegan group from Lancashire Animal Save staged the protest outside Gafoor Slaughterhouse in Fletcher Road on Friday. Pictures by Neil Cross.
Organisers behind the vigil, Stefanie Smith and Cat Race, said the aim of their vigil was two fold.
jpimediaresell
First we do these vigils at lots of slaughter houses to spend some time with the animals in the trucks before they go in, to acknowledge their lives and offer some comfort, said Stef.
jpimediaresell
Secondly, in this case, we want to object to the expansion."
jpimediaresell
Also, with all the environmental impacts connected with animal agriculture we shouldn't be looking to expand, we should be looking for ways to reduce.
jpimediaresell
View more