Student accommodation evacuated in Preston as fire crews battle kitchen fire for six hours

A home occupied by students in Preston had to be evacuated after a serious kitchen fire this morning (January 9).

Firefighters from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Preston were called to the terraced home in St Luke’s Place shortly after midnight.

Fire crews tackled a kitchen fire at a house occupied by students in St Luke's Place shortly after midnight (January 9). Pic: Google

On arrival, fire crews said they found the ground floor kitchen 'well-alight'.

Neighbouring homes on the terraced row, opposite St Luke's Church, also had to be evacuated.

Fire crews tackled the blaze for nearly six hours with hose reels, whilst wearing breathing apparatus to protect them from the thick smoke.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the home has suffered 'serious damage', but all occupants had escaped without injury.

A fire service spokesman said: "The fire was located in a kitchen on the ground floor of a domestic property.

"Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"There were no casualties reported and firefighters were approximately five hours and forty five minutes."