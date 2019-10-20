Six fire engines called to tackle major blaze near Preston

Firefighters were called to the outskirts of Preston on Saturday evening (October 19) to battle a major fire.

Six fire engines from Fulwood, Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were called to the blaze in Sandy Lane, near Cottam, which had taken over a derelict building away from the road.

An aerial ladder platform, a stinger and the air support unit were also in attendance from around 6.02pm due to the severity of the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters could be seen tackling a fire on the first floor and in the roof of the building.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) warned residents to be vigilant over smoke, saying: "If you’re nearby, keep your windows and doors closed to avoid any smoke."

Drone footage taken from the site by Chris Rainford from LFRS showed flames engulfing the entire building, with smoke rising high into the sky.

The fire at its worst (Image: Chris Rainford/@LFRS_DRONE)

On Sunday morning, a spokesman for Preston Fire Station said: "We were there until just before midnight, around 11pm.

"There was a presence there all night and still there now."

Emergency services are set to meet at 10am today (Sunday, October 20) for a debrief on the incident.

The blaze from afar (Image: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)