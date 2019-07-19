Road closed in Preston while police and firefighters tackle fire

Have your say

A main road in Preston has been temporarily closed as police and firefighters tackle a fire.

Fire fighters from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) have been in Fenton Road, Fulwood, on Friday afternoon (July 19) after getting reports of a fire in the area.

Fenton Road, Preston (Google Street View)

Preston Police were roped in to close a stretch of Watling Street Road from Sir Tom Finney Way to East Way, near Fulwood Barracks and The White Hart pub, as part of the fire service's efforts to tackle to the blaze.

Emergency services have been on the scene since around 5.25pm, with the road closed for at least ten minutes before reopening.

One eyewitness told the Post: "The road is blocked in Watling Street Road by The White Hart and King Kod.

"There's smoke around and fire engines."

LFRS has been contacted for more information.