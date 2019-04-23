Preston to host vigil for victims of Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

A vigil will be held in Preston to mourn the lives of more than 300 people killed in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

Preston Faith Forum are inviting people to join them at the vigil in Flag Market at 6pm tonight (Tuesday, April 23).

The Easter Sunday attacks left more than 300 people dead in a wave of bombings targeting Christian worshippers in the island nation.

A spokesman for Preston Faith Forum said: "We invite you to attend a vigil for those killed and injured in the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

"We will be joining Sri Lankans and others around the world in mourning the lives lost.

"Please share and attend to show your solidarity and defiance against the rise of hatred and violence.

"We come together to declare that we will not be intimidated or divided."

In March, the Faith Forum organised a vigil in Flag Market to mourn the loss of 50 people killed in terrorist attacks targeting Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

More than 100 people gathered in Preston to light candles in honour of those who had died whilst faith leaders offered words of solidarity and hope.

Mr Ashfaq of The Light Foundation said: "This symbolises togetherness. It symbolises a level of attachment to our fellow human beings who have lost their lives in this tragic terrorist attack.

"What terrorists want is division and disunity, and for people to fight with one another and assault one another, but we are not going to let them win.

"They can do everything to destroy us and divide our communities, but in reality they will never do that. Love always wins. Tolerance always wins."