Preston fire crews tackle blaze at derelict pub in London Road

An investigation is underway after a derelict pub caught fire in Preston.



Two fire crews from Preston and Bamber Bridge were called to the old Shawes Arms pub in London Road at 9.40pm last night (Tuesday, July 30).

The cause of a blaze at the derelict Shawes Arms pub in London Road, Preston on Tuesday, July 30 is under investigation

Firefighters used two jets, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to battle the blaze.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the cause is yet to be established.

No injuries were reported, but the fire service said an investigation will be carried out.

The blaze has been reported to police, but the force said there "will be no further involvement from ourselves."