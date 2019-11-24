Police find body in search for missing Darwen man

A body has been found during the search of missing Peter Eddleston

Peter, 50, was last seen around 4.30pm on Friday (November 22) in the Redvers Road area of the town



Following extensive searches police yesterday (Saturday, November 23), police have recovered a body close to Bob Height Road in Darwen.



A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "While formal identification has yet to be carried out the body is believed to be that of Mr Eddleston. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.



"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.



"We would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for Peter."