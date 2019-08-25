More dramatic pictures of Eccleston blaze

Have your say

Fire chiefs have praised Eccleston residents for their co-operation and support during last night's major blaze in the town.

Watch commander Mark Woodward of Penwortham fire station posted some pictures of the burning industrial farm building and said: "What we faced upon arrival".

A Lancashire fire service drone image of the Eccleston blaze

He thanked all crews for their hard work, the police for managing the cordon and traffic control and the nearby Original Farmers Arms for providing cold drinks.

"And thanks to the people of Eccleston for your support," he added.

Fire crews from Penwortham, Chorley, Leyland and Bamber Bridge were called to reports of a fire at the premises off Towngate,

Shortly after the crews arrived they increased the number of fire engines to eight.

The fire involved a single storey industrial farm building approximately 50m by 40m which contained cylinders.

Fire crews remained there for much of the night damping down.

An investigation into the cause has begun.