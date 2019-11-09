Missing Preston man is found 'safe and well'

Have your say

A missing man has been found safe and well after not being seen in more than 24 hours.

Lancashire Police were becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Rajesh Solanki, 46, who had gone missing from the Plungington area of Preston on Friday (November 8).

Rajesh Solanki (Image: Preston Police)

He was last seen at around 1pm.

In the early hours of Saturday (November 9) an appeal was launched to find Rajesh, with police releasing a description in the hope of locating him.

At around 10am, Preston Police took to Twitter to say that he had been found.

They wrote: "We recently appealed for information to help locate a missing 46-year old man from the Plungington area.

"This morning he was found safe and well in the city centre area.

"Thanks for your help."

If you have any information that may assist Lancashire Police with its enquiries into the case, you can call on 101 quoting investigation 04/196247/19.