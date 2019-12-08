Firefighters rescue person from domestic property blaze in Preston

Have your say

One person was rescued by firefighters following a blaze at a domestic property in Preston this morning.

Five fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Penwortham, along with an aerial ladder platform, attended the fire on Tulketh Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble, after receiving the emergency call at 10.26 am.

Firefighters rescued one person and used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

They also gave first aid to the casualty who was taken to hospital by ambulance.