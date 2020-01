Have your say

A man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns after firefighters tackled a blaze at a flat in Preston.

Three fire engines from Preston, Fulwood and Bamber Bridge attended the fire in a ground floor flat on Whitby Place yesterday evening, just after 6pm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued the one casualty from the property.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.

An investigation into the cause is underway.