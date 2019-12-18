Fire crews battle blaze at pub and carvery in Charnock Richard

Have your say

A popular pub and carvery has caught fire in the early hours of the morning (December 18).



Fire crews from Leyland, Preston, Chorley, Skelmersdale and Greater Manchester were mobilised after a fire broke out at the Bowling Green pub in Preston Road, Charnock Richard at 3.40am.

A total of six engines and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Hyndburn are continuing to fight the fire at 7.30am.

No injuries have been reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire began on the ground floor of the pub, which is owned by Joseph Holt brewery.

A spokesman said: "Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels and a triple extension ladder to bring the fire under control alongside the Aerial Ladder Platform.

The Bowling Green pub in Preston Road, Charnock Richard, near Chorley, caught fire at 3.40am this morning (December 18). Pic: Google

"There were no casualties reported.

READ MORE: Chorley pub glass attacker struck victim in face

"Firefighters are still in attendance using a thermal imaging camera to monitor the scene and check for any signs of fire spread.

"An investigation into the fire will be carried out as soon as possible."