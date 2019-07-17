Broadgate police crackdown: Preston officers issue a "Section 34" dispersal order

Have your say

Police in Preston have issued a "Section 34" dispersal order.

The decision comes as part of a crackdown on recent anti-social behaviour in the Broadgate area of Preston.

The dispersal order will be in place from 6pm this evening, July 17, until 6pm on Friday, July 19.

What is a "Section 34" dispersal order?

- Using Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, officers have highlighted a large part of Preston where they will focus resources.

- The dispersal order allows officers to remove anyone from the highlighted area in order to prevent the harassment of residents or further crime and disorder.

Officers have released a map, showing the area of Broadgate that will be covered by the dispersal order.

Insp Patrick Worden, of Preston Police, said: “ I have authorised this dispersal order in response to concerns raised by local residents.

"We understand that anti social behaviour can have a profound impact on victims and how safe they feel in their neighbourhood.

"Anti-social behaviour covers a range of offences and can involve harm to an individual, to the wider community or to the environment, leaving victims feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.

"We are committed to tackling this type of crime and if necessary, further dispersal orders will be authorised in the area.”