Latest twist in plans to redevelop Broughton's 'House of Horrors' could see nearly 40 homes on their way

New plans have been lodged for the well-known site. Here's the breakdown...

What is the project?

The homes are planned for land in front and behind Park House, with Park House itself (pictured in orange) being turned into eight flats.

Plans for 38 homes on the site of Park House in Garstang Road, Broughton, have been lodged to Preston Council by applicants Pillar Construction Ltd.

Why does the site ring a bell?

Park House was the home of Judge William Openshaw, who in 1981, was murdered in the house’s detached garage by John Smith, 31, a man hell-bent on revenge after being sent to borstal by Judge Openshaw 13 years earlier.

What is happening to Park House?

Park House in 1981 after the murder of Judge William Openshaw.

In 2014 the owners of Park House lodged plans to flatten the historic home.

Now, as part of the new development, the house is to be turned into eight new apartments comprising of two three-bedroom apartments, five two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment, with associated parking in front of the building.

The remaining 30 homes are set for land to the rear of Park House on land between King George’s Playing Fields and Broughton & District Club’s tennis courts.

What do the applicants say?

In a document to Preston Council, Pillars Construction Ltd write: “The application site benefits from being well connected quite well to the city centre of Preston, a number of local services and facilities are also easily accessible by foot, such as Broughton-in-Amounderness CE Primary School, Broughton High School, Broughton & District Club.”

What kind of housing will be on offer?

As set out by Preston Council’s Local Plan, 30 per cent of properties proposed must be affordable housing. Pillars have set aside 11 homes on the site to meet the quota.