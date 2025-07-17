Latest scores on the doors as 35 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 18:28 BST

35 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on July 1.

1. Mandarin, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 5 on July 1. | Google

Rated 3 on June 17.

2. Coco's Soul Food, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED

Rated 3 on June 17. | Google

Rated 4 on June 13.

3. Jimmy's Cafe, Trafalgar Road, Blackpool, FY1 6AW

Rated 4 on June 13. | Google

Rated 4 on June 18.

4. Tipsy Chef, Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DA

Rated 4 on June 18. | Tipsy Chef

