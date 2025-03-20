Latest scores on the doors as 33 businesses in Lancashire receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 17:30 BST

33 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 33 Lancashire businesses:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on March 18.

1. The Gurkha, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AF

Rated 5 on March 18. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on March 18.

2. Palatine Leisure Centre, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AP

Rated 5 on March 18. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on March 14.

3. Bentley's Fish & Chip Shop, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1HG

Rated 5 on March 14. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on March 14.

4. Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB

Rated 5 on March 14. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyCafeRestaurantTakeaway
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice