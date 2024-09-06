That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

2 . 3Bz, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DX Rated 5 on August 21. | Google Photo Sales