Latest scores on the doors as 33 businesses in Lancashire receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:17 BST

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Rated 5 on August 21.

1. KFC, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2NJ

Rated 5 on August 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 21.

2. 3Bz, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DX

Rated 5 on August 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 9.

3. Allegria, St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1SB

Rated 5 on August 9. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on August 7.

4. Greekos, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2NJ

Rated 4 on August 7. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice