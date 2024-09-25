Latest scores on the doors as 31 businesses in Lancashire receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:26 BST

31 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

31 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on August 23.

1. Ronnies Wine Bar & Eatery, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ

Rated 4 on August 23. | Google

Rated 5 on September 4.

2. Aramark at Lancaster University School Of Mathematics, London Road, Preston, PR1 4BA

Rated 5 on September 4. | Google

Rated 5 on August 29.

3. Everlast Gyms, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6QY

Rated 5 on August 29. | Everlast Gyms

Rated 1 on August 28.

4. Miller Road Café, Miller Road, Preston, PR1 5QS

Rated 1 on August 28. | Google

