Latest scores on the doors as 28 Lancashire businesses scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

28 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

28 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on July 18.

1. Dalvi's Restaurant, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

Rated 4 on July 18. | Google

Rated 4 on July 18.

2. The White Bull, Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, Preston, PR3 0RE

Rated 4 on July 18. | Google

Rated 3 on July 18.

3. The Pickled Goose, Garstang Road, Barton, Preston, PR3 5AA

Rated 3 on July 18. | Google

Rated 5 on August 14.

4. The Anderton Arms, Longsands Lane, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9PS

Rated 5 on August 14. | Google

