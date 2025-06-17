Latest scores on the doors as 27 businesses in Lancashire visited by food hygiene inspectors

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 18:26 BST

27 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on May 16.

1. New Evergreen, Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 6PU

Rated 4 on May 16. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on May 9.

2. Turners Fish & Chips, Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, PR3 0RE

Rated 4 on May 9. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on May 27.

3. Funtastic Play, Snowdon Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3DP

Rated 5 on May 27. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on May 1.

4. Lytham House, Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE

Rated 5 on May 1. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyLancashireFoodFood hygiene ratings
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice