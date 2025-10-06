Latest scores on the doors as 23 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST

23 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on September 25.

1. Chick-Fill-A, Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BU

Rated 5 on September 25. | Google

Rated 5 on September 25.

2. Nutty Butty, Preston New Road, Blackpool, FY4 4UT

Rated 5 on September 25. | Google

Rated 5 on September 24.

3. Dragon Inn, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DX

Rated 5 on September 24. | Google

Rated 5 on September 24.

4. Greggs, Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN

Rated 5 on September 24. | Contributed

