New food hygiene ratings given to 20 coffee shops, takeaways and restaurants in Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 15:52 BST

Discover how 20 businesses in Lancashire have fared after being visited by food hygiene inspectors.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

20 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on October 2.

1. JKs Café & Grill, Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU

Rated 4 on October 2. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on October 2.

2. La Bottega, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP

Rated 4 on October 2. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 30.

3. Pizza Rana, Clifton Square, Lytham, FY8 5JP

Rated 5 on October 30. | Pizza Rana

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on October 3.

4. HOME, Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7JA

Rated 4 on October 3. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantsCafe
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice