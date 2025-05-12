Latest scores on the doors as 18 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 18:06 BST

18 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

18 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on April 29.

1. Sea Wave, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB

Rated 5 on April 29. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on April 29.

2. The Baker & Butler's Little Sandwich Shop, Grasmere Road, Blackpool, FY1 5HT

Rated 5 on April 29. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on April 24.

3. Oriental, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

Rated 5 on April 24. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on April 17.

4. Greasy Joe's, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AZ

Rated 5 on April 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsLancashireRestaurantCafeFood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice