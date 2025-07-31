Latest scores on the doors as 17 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

17 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 17 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 5 on July 18.

1. Pizza 4 U, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AS

Rated 5 on July 18. | Google

Rated 5 on July 17.

2. Chamo Street Food, Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool, FY1 1DR

Rated 5 on July 17. | Visit Blackpool

Rated 3 on June 27.

3. Gennars, Anchorsholme Lane east, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QH

Rated 3 on June 27. | Google

Rated 2 on June 27.

4. Oliver's Chippy, Lytham Road, Warton, PR4 1XE

Rated 2 on June 27. | Google

