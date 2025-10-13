Latest scores on the doors as 16 Lancashire pubs, restaurants and takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

16 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

16 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on September 17.

1. Mr G's Eat And Shake, Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AJ

Rated 4 on September 17. | Google

Rated 4 on September 16.

2. Dixi World, Blackburn Road, Accrington, BB5 0AD

Rated 4 on September 16. | Google

Rated 1 on September 3.

3. Sunny, High Street, Rishton, Blackburn, BB1 4LA

Rated 1 on September 3. | Google

Rated 3 on September 1.

4. The Prince Albert, Wigan Road, Westhead, Ormskirk, L40 6HY

Rated 3 on September 1. | Google

