When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

16 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Mr G's Eat And Shake, Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AJ Rated 4 on September 17. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Dixi World, Blackburn Road, Accrington, BB5 0AD Rated 4 on September 16. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Sunny, High Street, Rishton, Blackburn, BB1 4LA Rated 1 on September 3. | Google Photo Sales