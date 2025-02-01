Latest scores on the doors as 15 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:25 BST

15 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

15 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 5 on January 29.

1. Mi Chaii, Brookhouse Business Centre, Whalley Range, Blackburn, BB1 6BB

Rated 5 on January 29. | Google

Rated 5 on January 27.

2. Marsh House Fish & Chip Shop, Marsh House Lane, Darwen, BB3 3JB

Rated 5 on January 27. | Google

Rated 5 on January 23.

3. Gallico Lounge, Market Street, Lancaster, LA1 1HZ

Rated 5 on January 23. | Gallico Lounge

Rated 5 on January 22.

4. Cheeky Cow Burgers and Fries, Lunedale House, Euston Road, Morecambe, LA4 5DB

Rated 5 on January 22. | Google

