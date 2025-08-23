Latest scores on the doors as 13 Lancashire businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

13 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

13 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 1 on July 23.

1. Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT

Rated 1 on July 23. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on July 22.

2. Phil's Bakery, Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW

Rated 3 on July 22. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 12.

3. McDonald's, Asda Fulwood Superstore, Pittman Way, Fulwood, PR2 9NP

Rated 5 on August 12. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 22.

4. Pep Talk Coffee, Earl Street, Preston, PR1 2LA

Rated 5 on July 22. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsFoodLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice