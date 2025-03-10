Latest scores on the doors as 12 Lancashire businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:46 BST

12 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 12 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 2 on January 31.

1. Tractor Shed Bistro at Farmer Parrs Animal World, Rossall Lane, Fleetwood, FY7 8SL

Rated 2 on January 31. | Google

Rated 5 on February 14.

2. Dockers Bar, Preston Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6JA

Rated 5 on February 14. | Google

Rated 4 on January 31.

3. Rossall Tavern, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood, FY7 8RP

Rated 4 on January 31. | Google

Rated 5 on February 13.

4. KFC, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NA

Rated 5 on February 13. | Google

