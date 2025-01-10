Latest scores as 17 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - only six awarded five stars

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 18:09 GMT

17 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 3 on December 12.

1. Charcoal Grill, Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4AS

Rated 3 on December 12. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 2 on December 12.

2. Best Bites, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EX

Rated 2 on December 12. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on December 5.

3. Halo Coffee House, Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA

Rated 3 on December 5. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on December 10.

4. The Range Coffee Shop, Queen Street, Preston, PR1 4HZ

Rated 3 on December 10. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyLancashireFood hygiene ratingsRestaurant
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice