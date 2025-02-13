Latest news at Shoemarket branch in Cleveleys after closure fears

A shoe shop in Cleveleys which was set to close is to stay open afterall.

Signs went up on the windows of the Shoemarket branch on Princess Road, stating that it was to close down.

However, the operators of the outlet have decided to keep it running for the time being, but with reduced hours.

Shoemarket on Princess Road in Cleveleys | Google

A source at Shoemarket Ltd said: “The original decision to close it was budget-related but at this moment the plan is to try and keep things running and for it to remain open.

“We’re reducing the hours there, meaning the shop will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.”

The business, like many other high street shops, is facing tough times with increases in the minimum wage, National Insurance and fuel bills, in addition to ongoing premises costs such as rent.

Shoemarket has another branch, on Waterloo Road in Blackpool, in addition to warehouse premises on Chiswick Grove, Blackpool.

Signs advertising the new opening hours at Cleveleys are to go up shortly.