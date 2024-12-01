Latest developments as breakdown causes congestion on northbound M6 route
Congestion on the M6 northward bound route near Crewe- for traffic heading up to Lancashare - is still seriously congested but explected to clear in the next 30 to 45 minutes.,
The issue is affecting J17 (Sandbach / Congleton) and J16 (Crewe), says National Highways today (Sunday, December 1)
Problems arose after a vehicle broke down on the motorway.
The incident has caused serious tailbacks this afternoon.
All traffic heading north has been affected.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.30pm and 2.45pm, the roads authority says.
