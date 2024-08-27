Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is in the running for 12 national awards in the UK’s Theme Park Awards.

There are 22 categories to vote for, including Theme Park of the Year, Best Customer Service, and Best Value.

There are also a range of new categories to vote for, including Best Ride Storytelling, Best New Food or Retail Outlet, Best Theme Park Lodges or Glamping, Best Accessibility Initiative, and Best Sustainability Initiative.

The public can vote for their favourite UK theme park until September 1, with the awards due to be presented at Thorpe Park on September 19.

The well-known entertainer George Akid will host the event.

George's other work includes Scooby-Doo Live: All the Fun of the Fair, The Furchester Hotel Live! and Mr Bloom's Allotment.

He also spent a summer entertaining in Blackpool.

He said: “I am thrilled to be returning to host the UK Theme Park Awards 2024!

“I have had such an amazing time over the last two years, and it is truly a privilege to be asked back for my third.”

He added: “What makes the UK Theme Park Awards so special is that they are voted by the public, which means the categories are so varied and bring the smaller parks up against the big hitters, which is exciting!

“I am most looking forward to the big day itself - the atmosphere is truly magical.

“There is such a sense of community within the theme park world, and you can truly see it during the day. Being such a small part of these incredible awards is an honour. I can't wait to see you all there!"

George Akid will be hosting the UK Theme Park Awards in September | PureGlow Media

Major contenders include Alton Towers and Drayton Manor in Staffordshire, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey, LEGOLAND Windsor in Berkshire and Paultons Park in Hampshire.

UK theme parks set to receive multiple nominations include Adventure Island in Essex, Blackgang Chine in the Isle of Wight, Crealy in Devon, Fantasy Island in Lincolnshire and more.

A Content Creator Award will also be presented, which will acknowledge user-generated content on blogs and platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Neil Poulter, Divisional Director for Thorpe Park, said, "We are delighted to be welcoming fellow industry peers from all over the country to the 2024 UK Theme Park Awards, hosted here at Thorpe Park - the home of feel-good thrills!

“We've no doubt this will be an amazing event, and we look forward to collectively celebrating everyone's hard work and wins."