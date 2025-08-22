This summer, Britain’s Got Talent are in Blackpool, with a mind-blowing magic and illusion show.

Craig Christian and Elizabeth Best are delivering Identity: The Ultimate Magic Experience, in an intimate Las Vegas-style showroom at Pleasure Beach Resort, but time is running out if you want to take in their work, as the last performance is August 30.

Evolution of Magic, Pleasure Beach Resort | PBR/Evolution of Magic

What to expect?

Shows are held at 7pm on week day nights and 6.30pm on Saturdays, and promise to catapult audiences into captivating fusion of cutting-edge illusions, mesmerizing performances, and thought-provoking themes that will redefine what you thought possible.

Elizabeth Best, a two-time BGT Semi Finalist (2019, 2024) is known for her spellbinding performances - and for involving judge Amanda Holden. In this latest show, she takes centre stage and pushes the boundaries of reality, with appearances from the mysterious illusionist and magician Craig Christian, whose mastery of objects like cards and coins will leave you questioning what's possible.

Tickets cost £17 for adults and £14 for concessions. Find out more and book here.

This show is suitable for all ages.