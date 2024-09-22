Large quantity of stolen power tools recovered on the M6
A driver has been arrested after police recovered a large quantity of stolen power tools in his van on the M6.
This van was stopped by the Road Crime Team on Saturday after it was spotted on the M6 in the Preston area.
A spokesperson for the police said: “This van was stopped by the #RoadCrimeTeam today after sighting it on the M6 in the Preston area.
“Driver & Van searched uncovering a large quantity of power tools.
“Enquiries confirmed items were stolen in a series of recent thefts.”
They added that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle seized.