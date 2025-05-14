Large fire near Alston Dairy in Longridge sends black smoke billowing into sky

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 15:30 BST
A large fire broke out near Alston Dairy in Longridge this afternoon, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

The blaze was reported near the dairy farm on Alston Lane at around 2.30pm today.

Eight fire engines attended the incident, with crews using three hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the flames.

A large fire broke out near Alston Dairy in Longridge on May 14placeholder image
A large fire broke out near Alston Dairy in Longridge on May 14 | Adam Kirk

Witnesses described seeing substantial plumes of smoke visible from several parts of the town.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.”

Firefighters and police were seen working together at the scene, with residents urged to avoid the area.

Eight fire engines attended the incidentplaceholder image
Eight fire engines attended the incident | Samantha Griffiths

In a statement posted on social media, Ann Forshaw's Milk Shed said the fire was located at Bolton Fold Farm.

“Our Milk Shed location at Alston Dairy is temporarily closed. Bolton Fold Farm, behind Alston Dairy, has experienced a fire,” the message read.

“We have made the decision to close the Milk Shed in the interest of customer and staff safety.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience and will keep you up to date when we’re back open.”

The Milk Shed has since reopened.

Residents were urged to avoid the area as firefighters extinguished the blazeplaceholder image
Residents were urged to avoid the area as firefighters extinguished the blaze | Adam Kirk

By 3.30pm, eyewitnesses said the plume of smoke had dissipated and the fire looked to be under control.

The fire service confirmed the incident was reduced to three fire engines as crews continued to monitor and extinguish any remaining hotspots.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for further details.

More to follow...

