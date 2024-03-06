Large fire breaks out near St Mary's Stadium in Southampton ahead of match with Preston North End
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major fire has broken out near St Mary's Stadium in Southampton ahead of tonight's match with Preston North End.
St Mary's was covered in thick black clouds as flames blazed at a warehouse on an industrial estate on nearby Marine Parade.
The incident occurred just hours before Wednesday's crunch Championship clash against Preston.
The fire service said eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and "other specialist vehicles" were at the scene.
"People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed," a spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.
"Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles."
The initial call came in at around 1.05pm.
According to the BBC, the roof of the warehouse had completely collapsed and all of the windows blown out, with flames coming out of the gaps.
The Saints are due to host Preston North End at the stadium at 7.45pm.
Saints are desperate to win after falling eight points off automatic promotion back to the Premier League.
It remains to be seen if the match will go ahead following the fire.