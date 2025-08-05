A large cannabis farm worth an estimated £252,000 has been uncovered and dismantled by police in Rawtenstall.

Officers were called to an address in the Wood Top area on Monday following reports from concerned members of the public.

Inside, police found over 300 cannabis plants growing in multiple rooms. Each plant is estimated to be worth around £840 on the street.

The property was also found to have bypassed electricity, creating a fire hazard.

Engineers from Electricity North West were called in to make the site safe.

No arrests have been made so far but an investigation is underway.

PC Tom Schofield, from Rossendale Neighbourhood Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis can cause misery for local communities.

“The hidden dangers that this type of grow can pose, such as risk of fire, can have incredibly harmful consequences for the property and those neighbouring it.

“The cultivation of cannabis can have strong links to organised crime and modern slavery, and it is absolutely unacceptable, and we will continue to tackle this activity in Lancashire.”

The raid is part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police’s crackdown on serious and organised crime, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.