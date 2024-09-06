A large cannabis farm was discovered in Burnley after residents reported a strong smell in the area.

Police were called to Clough Lane on Thursday following reports of suspicious activity and the smell of cannabis.

Officers attended the address alongside bailiffs who had a repossession order.

A large cannabis farm spread across three floors of the property was subsequently discovered, all of which was seized.

Electricity North West attended to make the area safe as there was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “At this time, no arrests have been made and investigation is underway.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.