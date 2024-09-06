Large cannabis farm spread across three floors of property discovered after strong smell reported in Burnley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:20 BST
A large cannabis farm was discovered in Burnley after residents reported a strong smell in the area.

Police were called to Clough Lane on Thursday following reports of suspicious activity and the smell of cannabis.

Officers attended the address alongside bailiffs who had a repossession order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A large cannabis farm was discovered in Burnleyplaceholder image
A large cannabis farm was discovered in Burnley | Lancashire Police

A large cannabis farm spread across three floors of the property was subsequently discovered, all of which was seized.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Electricity North West attended to make the area safe as there was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “At this time, no arrests have been made and investigation is underway.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePoliceBurnley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice